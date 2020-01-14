Social Security will be broke by 2035 and forced to reduce benefits to our retired citizens to stay functioning. Many thousands are dying from illegal drug use. We are $23 trillion in debt. And many more issues are needed to be addressed in our country.

I am wondering why Congress is wasting time trying to impeach President Trump.

I always thought our officials were elected to help us citizens of the U.S., not fight among themselves.

Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you