Social Security will be broke by 2035 and forced to reduce benefits to our retired citizens to stay functioning. Many thousands are dying from illegal drug use. We are $23 trillion in debt. And many more issues are needed to be addressed in our country.
I am wondering why Congress is wasting time trying to impeach President Trump.
I always thought our officials were elected to help us citizens of the U.S., not fight among themselves.
Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo
