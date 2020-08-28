The notion that “with homosexuality and all sorts of immoral behavior” we will never be great is, simply put, preposterous.
However, a recent letter published in the Kokomo Perspective claims exactly that.
As disappointing as it is to read this, it comes as no surprise. We have heard it before. “Everyone is welcome here, if you reject your sin” or, “love the sinner, hate the sin” echoes in the ears of nearly every LGBTQ+ person. It’s as if the churches are saying “you’re welcome here, only if you reject a part of your identity, your humanity and your soul. Reject this huge part of what makes you the person you are and join us. Reject yourself.”
The LGBTQ+ community has been rejected time and time again. Over and over we have been told we are not good enough. We have been threatened, beaten, stolen from and even killed just for who we love. We have been called less than, worthless and degraded. People react with vomiting emojis and tell us our culture is “not family friendly” when we have a fundraiser in public view.
We had to fight, scrape and crawl for our right to marry. We had to sue all the way to the Supreme Court just to be able to keep our jobs. Some of us are afraid to ask for services like cakes or wedding photography because we are not accepted everywhere and have repeatedly been denied these services.
Through all these trials, tribulations and challenges, we still take the high road. “When they go low, we go high." We hold our fists and chins up high and when we get tired, there are three others to hold their arms up. We help each other, we contribute to our communities, we send our kids to school, we coach our local sports teams, we design your cakes, clothes, weddings and more.
We look out for each other and we don’t judge. You don’t want to be part of our community, that’s fine, but stop shaming us for not joining a community that constantly shoves us away.
Never let a queen walk out with a crooked tiara.
Austin Mariasy, Kokomo
