I would like to respond to a letter about Joe Biden’s fitness. A lot of people do not seem to know that Biden has had a stuttering problem since childhood. If you hear him halting in his speech, it is the stutter that he is trying to control.
A non-stutterer sees he is getting caught on words and thinks he has old age issues, however, anyone who has suffered from stuttering will see this is and understand. There are certain sounds that will trigger a stutter, such as an "S" or "V."
Stuttering is a neurological disorder that affects roughly 70 million people, about 3 million of whom live in the United States. Stuttering affects four times as many males as females. It has a strong genetic component. Biden had an uncle who stuttered.
There is a good article on Biden and his fight to overcome this affliction in The Atlantic magazine, written by a journalist who also suffers from stuttering.
Here are the names of some other people you may not know were stutters:
Emily Blunt, James Earl Jones, John Stossel, Bill Walton, Mel Tillis, Winston Churchill, Marilyn Monroe, Carly Simon, Annie Glenn, Ken Venturi, Bob Love, John Updike, King George.
Next time you hear Biden speak and want to accuse him of being mentally unfit, just remember all those bullies you knew in grade school who would pick on a kid for physical attributes out of their control.
Margaret Phillips, Kokomo
