As absentee and early voting approaches, citizens will begin voting to elect the next mayor for our city.
I have resided in Kokomo most of my life, wearing many different hats. I have worked for the city of Kokomo, retired as a Kokomo police officer and served my community as an elected official. As a public servant, I feel compelled to share my input on this election.
The next mayor of Kokomo will face many issues upon taking office in January. This mayor will need to immediately address dangerously low staffing levels within both police and fire departments. Other city departments need proper staffing, with updated and adequate equipment to perform jobs safely and maximize efficiency. Many Kokomo roads and sidewalks are in dire need of repair or replacement.
Tyler Moore has a committed plan that will address these issues with a sound plan of action. Mr. Moore made a strong statement when he committed to use the city budget for what it was intended to be used for! You can bet Tyler Moore is a man of integrity and will stand by his promise to adequately staff first responders in the city of Kokomo.
Mr. Moore also has a solid plan for ensuring city employees are treated fairly, with dignity and respect. Tyler’s experience and knowledge pertaining to local government will allow him to tackle issues immediately upon taking office Jan. 1, 2020.
Tyler Moore is a man of faith who values family and community. It is an easy decision for me to support a candidate who shares my same core values. I am asking my family, friends and citizens in this community to support Tyler Moore for the next mayor of Kokomo.
“Expect More, Elect Moore!”
Kevin Summers, Kokomo
