With the outbreak of COVID-19, we may want to turn inside our borders, but it is now more important than ever that the U.S. does its part in helping developing countries strengthen and sustain their global health security. As a supporter and ambassador for The Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization working to make global poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy, and as a Hoosier, I am calling on our representatives in the Senate, Sen. Young and Sen. Braun, to co-sponsor the Global Health Security Act.
At The Borgen Project, we recognize that the dire threat of COVID-19 must be fought not just within our borders, but across the entire world. The virus is having the most devastating impact on developing countries that lack the scientific and financial resources to combat the diseases themselves. Pandemics have no borders, so no matter how much we fight COVID-19 at home, we cannot stop it unless we are also fighting it across the world.
To support epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevent threats of infectious disease outbreaks, the act includes solutions such as creating a Global Health Security Agenda Interagency Review Council, which will provide policy-level recommendations, objectives and implementation measures. We must be better prepared for this type of outbreak in the future.
Additionally, I urge readers to take 30 seconds out of their day to reach out to their local leaders to advocate their support for the Global Health Security Act. Visit The Borgen Project action center to make your opinion heard.
Elizabeth Dassow, Indianapolis
