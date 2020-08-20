All of us have experienced significant changes in our personal lives during the last five months. As our lives change, so do the communities in which we live. An important part of any community is its nonprofit sector. A strong and thriving community needs a strong and thriving safety net.
What would our community look like if there were no domestic violence shelter, no support system for seniors without families or friends, no referral source for uninsured or underinsured people or no voice for children in the court system? Without robust nonprofits our community would look very different.
During this unprecedented pandemic nonprofits have continued to serve our neighbors. This has meant providing services with limited physical contact, social distancing and other protections for vulnerable populations. Unfortunately, at the same time valuable resources such as volunteers and funding have diminished. Volunteers are practicing the same safety precautions as those they serve. Fundraising events, restaurant give-back days, fee based activities, which are the lifeblood of nonprofits, have been postponed or canceled while other funding sources have decreased or been cut.
Examples of nonprofits facing adversity include Family Service Association (FSA), which provides child safety programs; domestic violence shelter and programs; healthy families and veteran housing.
Since the beginning of 2020 FSA has lost $100,000 in funding. Because of the pandemic, they were unable to hold their Angel Walk fundraiser in April and recently made the difficult decision to cancel The Little Black Dress Event (later making it virtual), another profitable fundraiser.
Also facing adversity is Samaritan Caregivers (SC), which supports independence for seniors continuing to live in their own homes. Typically they provide companionship, transportation, personal shopping, handyman, food pantry and state health insurance assistance. Thus far in 2020, Samaritan Caregivers has lost $20,300 in revenue. SC has completely reinvented their services. Instead of visiting folks in their homes, they have resorted to phone calls. Instead of taking elderly people to the grocery store, volunteers have delivered groceries to front porches.
So as we all adjust and reflect on our community moving forward, please contribute to our local nonprofits. They continue to serve our neighbors and those we care about in Howard County and adjoining counties. As you give, find out more information about local nonprofits by visiting their websites, asking for their annual report and looking up their profile and 990 on Guidestar.org.
Lori Tate, Kokomo
