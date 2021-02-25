Our local Kokomo state legislators, Sen. Jim Buck, Rep. Mike Karickhoff, and Rep. Heath VanNatter, need to hear from their constituents (you) about school funding for traditional public schools. Many heinous education bills are moving through the House and Senate, and public school teachers and students need you to contact your legislators as soon as possible!
1. House Bill 1001 and HB 1005 prioritize vouchers for wealthy families and creates another privatization program with ESA’s (Education Savings Accounts). Meanwhile, Indiana ranks last in our region for teacher pay and 41st in the nation in per-pupil funding.
2. Senate Bill 413 would further expand Indiana’s private school voucher program, already the largest in the nation. No matter what supporters of this bill say, this bill will divert funding from public schools to expand private school vouchers.
3. Senate Bill 251 targets the Indiana State Teachers Association because it singles out educators who choose to pay association dues through payroll deduction, a routine practice that has been available to employees for decades. This bill is an attempt to single out teachers to weaken ties they have with their associations by overregulating at the state and local levels what is a routine administrative function.
4. In its current form the proposed budget bill would defund important career and technical education courses that hundreds of students use to further their interests or careers after high school. Certain programs currently funded at $200 per student would be cut to zero. The types of programs include: cosmetology, culinary, nutrition science, graphic imaging, radio and TV, and more.
Please contact Rep. Mike Karickhoff by emailing him at h30@iga.in.gov or call him at 1-800-382-9841.
Please contact Rep. Heath VanNatter by emailing him at h38@iga.in.gov or call him at 1-800-382-9841.
Please contact Sen. Jim Buck by emailing him at Senator.Buck@iga.in.gov or call him at 1-800-382-9467.
Local legislators continue to vote in favor of bills that hurt the schools in their districts. These bills divert funds from Howard County schools to charter schools in other areas. It begs the question of whose interests are being represented, as it certainly is not the educators or young people in Howard County! Additionally, local legislators continue to vote in favor of bills that hurt the schools in their districts claiming their constituents are not contacting them. Make your voice heard!
Brad Bennett, president, WEA; Shawn Carpenter, president, EHCTA; Debbie Lewis, president, TEA; Alex Pier, president, NCEA; Nicki Mundy, president, KTA
