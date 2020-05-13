President Trump is not a perfect man, no one is saying that.
But the coronavirus has only been in our country for a couple of months, and in that time he has molded the activities of 320 million Americans, 32 million businesses, plus countless restaurants, schools, sports, professional offices and services, manufacturers, etc., of the nation into one big powerful fighting machine of national unity to oppose this pandemic.
Some say he doesn't care, but with the country unified and organized he proposes to beat this pandemic and win. We should all get behind him and support him in this struggle, rather than stand back there sniping and picking out every mistake he might have made in this struggle as he looks for answers.
Talk about urgency! Remember, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tried to attach funding for Planned Parenthood and its abortion-on-demand activities onto the economic relief stimulus bill Congress and the president were trying to get through in a timely manner.
So much for addressing a national disaster with relief for the people first in mind.
No, he is not perfect, don't put him in that category. But it is wrong, it is not truthful nor is it honest, to pick out and sit on only a man's perceived mistakes and not also try and look for the good things he is trying to do.
In a few short months we have come a long way, it is not the easiest thing to do to pick up an entire nation and put it up against something like we now face. If we have to do it again in some future time, we will be better prepared to take on the foe, learning from the present struggle.
Remember also, Trump wants to bring the whole nation - everybody - through this, including the ones who think he has no good side.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
