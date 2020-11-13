Tact means to be big, and not belittle, or correcting someone without being a jerk. It’s a fine line that otherwise educated people sometimes unwittingly cross.
In 1992, former Vice President Dan Quayle gave a speech chiding TV comedy character Murphy Brown for having a child out of wedlock, and explaining it as, “just another lifestyle choice.” Eleanor Clift wrote in Newsweek, “… it isn’t just the message that rattled people; it was the messenger.” In fairness to Quayle, history shows that he had a point.
During an immigration discussion on “This Week with David Brinkley” in 1991, Pat Buchanan said, "I think God made all people good, but if we had to take a million immigrants in, say Zulus, next year, or Englishmen, and put them in Virginia, what group would be easier to assimilate and would cause less problems for the people of Virginia?" Like Quayle, you could argue that Buchanan wasn’t technically wrong.
Recently, White House adviser Jared Kushner, speaking about the Black community stated, “One of the things we’ve seen in the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems they’re complaining about. But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
If we’re honest, isn’t there a fine line between resenting the scolder for citing an unpleasant truth, and dismissing someone who doesn’t know what they’re talking about? What about hypocrites?
Before sexual misconduct charges by 60 women rendered him laughable as an authority on personal responsibility, Bill Cosby was praised and criticized for his 2004 NAACP speech on declining morality.
A fictional military figure railed, “You can’t handle the truth!”, but I’m not so sure. Surveys show that Americans are adjusting, however grudgingly, to pandemic rules of social distancing and wearing masks. Outside of political rallies, there’s a lot of cooperating going on.
As Eleanor Clift wrote, sometimes it’s the messenger, not the message. Wise public figures, especially in politics, understand there’s more to being right than just being correct. As a person of white privilege, Kushner isn’t widely seen as someone to lecture Black people on ambition.
With campaign 2020 over, tact and civility might be poised for a comeback.
It’s about time.
Jim Newton, Itasca, Illinois
