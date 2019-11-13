If the Democratic Party were somehow able to manufacture enough evidence and get enough votes to impeach President Trump, Vice President Pence would become president. If they would be able to do the same with him, then Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would step into the presidency, and the Democrats would back their way into leadership of our country. Talk about illegitimacy!
Radio personality Delilah gave this advice to a person seeking a relationship with someone who didn't want it. She said, "Stop trying to create a reality that doesn't exist."
Would that the Democratic Party call Delilah for advice.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
