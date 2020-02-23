Indiana Town Halls (www.indianatownhalls.org) on Thursday announced a series of town hall forums for the 5th Congressional District primaries and general election.
The town halls will be held at the 350-seat Ivy Tech Recreation Annex Auditorium in Noblesville, located at 300 N. 17th St. The first event, for the 16 Republican primary candidates, is scheduled for Monday, March 16, starting at either 6 or 7 p.m., depending on whether one or two sessions will be needed.
The second, for the five Democratic primary candidates, will be held on Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Doors will open one hour earlier to allow citizens to interact with the candidates. Each session is expected to last 90 minutes.
Citizens will be given a chance to get to know their candidates and their positions on issues. Citizens will be able to express their concerns and feelings directly to the candidates.
And, candidates and citizens will judge whether future town halls are worthwhile, especially for helping to restore confidence and trust in our election system.
Indiana Town Halls is a new, nonpartisan organization dedicated to strengthening confidence, trust and accountability in an election system - perceived to be rigged by half of Americans. Congressional candidates and citizens will come together in a civic learning and problem-solving atmosphere less contentious than traditional debates.
Indiana Town Halls is supported by lawmakers in both major parties and by the Indiana Citizen Education Foundation, the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University-Fort Wayne and WFYI public television.
The town halls will not be debates. Questions will come directly from district residents, not the media. The town halls will be moderated by Jim Shella, former political reporter for WISH-TV and moderator of "Indiana Week in Review" on WFYI. The sessions will be webcast by WFYI Productions.
The winners of each primary will be asked to participate in a general election town hall in September.
Les Zwirn, Indiana Town Halls
