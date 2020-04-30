The Howard County Health Department would like to thank Indiana University for its generous donation of medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies.
We would also like to thank the Indiana State Police for assisting in transporting some of these supplies from Bloomington to Kokomo.
We would also like to thank IU Kokomo for its part in ensuring that we received the supplies.
Donations are distributed to medical and health care facilities in need of PPE and supplies.
Kristina Sommers, Howard County Health Department
