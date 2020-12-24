Ernie Davis was the first Black football player to be awarded the Heisman Trophy. Ernest Davis was born Dec. 14, 1939, in New Salem, Pennsylvania, south of Pittsburgh.
His father was killed in an auto accident shortly after Ernie was born, and his mother couldn't raise him alone, so he was sent to live with her parents. When his mother, Avis Marie Davis Fleming remarried, he went at age 12 to live with them in Elmira, New York.
He attended Elmira Free Academy and played baseball, basketball and football. He was a high school All-American in both basketball and football his junior and senior years. The academy was a small school with a small budget, but they were strong in statewide competition in many sports. His basketball team won 52 straight games, then a state record, and in his last 67 games, Elmira was 66-1.
He was highly recruited and chose Syracuse University, alumnus and NFL great Jim Brown was influential in his decision. He played halfback and defensive back from 1959-62 in old Archbold Stadium that seated 40,000, later replaced by the Carrier Dome. He was a two-time All-American; the 1959 team was undefeated at 11-0, and in the National Championship game played in the Cotton Bowl they faced the Texas Longhorns before 75,000 people.
Just before the big game Davis injured his hamstring, but he played anyway, scored two touchdowns and was instrumental in scoring a third, caught two 2-point conversion passes, and as a defensive back he made one interception. One of his touchdowns was an 87 yard run, a Cotton Bowl record. He was named the game MVP, in the Orangemen's 23-14 win.
During the banquet after the game the meal was served, the trophies were handed out, and then Syracuse's three Black players including Davis, the MVP, were asked to leave, for the segregated dance to follow. Syracuse officials overruled the whole team's desire to leave, believing further trouble might arise. The three players were taken to another party by the local NAACP.
For his college career in three seasons Davis rushed for 2,386 yards, had 3,414 all purpose yards, scored 220 points, 35 touchdowns, and caught 38 receptions for 392 yards, all better numbers than Jim Brown had. In 1959 a sportswriter gave him the nickname ''the Elmira Express". In 1961 he went to New York to receive the Heisman, and met with President Kennedy, who had been following his career.
While at Syracuse he met Helen Gotty and used to drive her around town in his car - an old Edsel.
He was drafted by the Washington Redskins with the first pick of the 1962 NFL draft, and he was drafted fourth by the Buffalo Bills of the AFL. Washington's owner was slow to integrate his team, and Davis was immediately traded to the Cleveland Browns. They dreamed of putting him in their backfield with Jim Brown, but he never played a professional down.
He was stricken with acute monocytic leukemia and died on May 18, 1963, at age 23. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1979; his number 45 was retired by the Browns. A movie, "The Express: the Ernie Davis Story", was released in 2008.
He was buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, New York. At his funeral a message was read from President Kennedy. A statue of Ernie Davis stands in front of Ernie Davis Middle School, his renamed former school. It reads "He lived with integrity and died with courage".
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.