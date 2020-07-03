A scene from the popular 1970s "M*A*S*H" TV series featured two of the leading characters, Doctors B.J. Hunnicutt and “Hawkeye” Pierce refusing to shower for days. Forced to sit outside the mess tent due to their odor, they spot Chaplain Mulcahy and ask if he’d join them. Mulcahy politely declines and Hawkeye reminds him, “Jesus ate with the lepers” to which Mulcahy replies, “He was an exceptionally good sport.”
Whether you consider Jesus a savior or a virtuous figure, you have to admire his people skills.
Between churches reopening and presidential photo-ops, the Bible and religion and being bandied about with little apparent thought. You’ll see an uptick in “prayer” mentions during person-on-the-street interviews and in newspaper columns, but the pandemic has been a convenient chance to wax spiritual about COVID-19 in the overall scheme of things. Even President Trump used his — make that somebody’s — Bible to make a point while standing in front of a church close to the White House.
Let’s be honest. Lots of us, including non-believers, skew more spiritual in trying times if only on impulse. I recall hearing about an atheist, thinking his plane was doomed during brief turbulence uttering, “Oh My God!”
Joe Biden insists that we’re in the battle for the “soul of the nation” and VP Mike Pence, if you haven’t heard, is “a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican in that order.”
There’s speculation about the president’s reaction if he loses the White House in November. He may turn out to be an exceptionally good sport.
You believe in miracles, right?
Jim Newton, Itasca, Illinois
