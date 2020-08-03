A recent letter in the Kokomo Tribune told us the Preamble to the Constitution gives the government the authority to mandate masks because of the phrase “general welfare". I will not bicker with the letter writer or anyone else concerning whether a mask will help or not. I have been told they will help stop the spread of COVID-19, so I will wear it.
My point is simply the Preamble to the Constitution is not law. It is the introduction explaining why the Constitution was written. If it were part of the Constitution I guess we could assume that it would be Article 1.
If the letter writer wants to use “promote the general welfare” from the Preamble to justify mandatory masks, then can’t it be used to justify anything else? We might as well just skip reading the rest of the Constitution because at that point our government could claim anything it chooses to be “promoting the general welfare." It could feasibly pass any law, restricting speech, religion, gun rights or anything else.
So, no, the Preamble to the Constitution does not give the government the authority to mandate masks.
Joe Shoemaker, Kokomo
