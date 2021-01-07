Isoroku Yamamoto was the Japanese commander who planned the attack on the US Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.
Isoroku translates to the number "56" in Japanese, the age of his father when Isoroku Takano was born on April 4, 1884, at Nagaoko, Empire of Japan. In 1916 he was adopted by the prestigious Yamamoto Samurai family so they could have a male heir, a practice not uncommon in Japan, and he changed his name then. In 1918 he married Reiko Mihashi and they had two sons and two daughters.
He graduated from the Imperial Japanese Naval Academy in 1904, and the next year he was wounded in the Russo-Japanese war and lost two fingers on his left hand. He attended Harvard University from 1919-1921, and learned to speak fluent English. He was an attached to the Japanese Embassy in the 1920s, and visited the U.S. Naval War College.
He rose through the ranks of the Imperial Japanese Navy to Fleet Admiral in 1940 and the Commander-in-chief of the Combined Fleet. His specialty was Naval aviation, and he made many innovations including his desire for long-range bombers that drove development of Mitsubishi medium bombers and the long range fighter Zeros, he reorganized carrier forces into a consolidated striking force, and organized the 11th Fleet - used against American forces in the Philippines. He opposed any Japanese alliance with Nazi Germany or Fascist Italy, as well as many of his country's military ideas, decisions, and objectives. This stance made him the target for assassination by his country's militants, but they were unsuccessful.
When his Prime Minister had asked him what he thought about a war with the U.S., Isoroku Yamamoto replied, "In the first six to twelve months of a war with the U.S. and Great Britain I will run wild and win victory upon victory. But then if the war continues on after that, I have no expectation of success."
In that he was truthful, honest, realistic - and prophetic.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.