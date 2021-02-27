Ira Hayes was a Pima Indian, and one of six U.S. Marines who raised the second flag on Iwo Jima's Mt. Suribachi on Feb. 23, 1945. Ira Hamilton Hayes was born Jan. 12, 1923, at Sacaton in the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix, Arizona. He was the oldest of four brothers and a sister, only one of whom lived to be older than 32.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A paratrooper, he participated in the Bougainville Island campaign in the South Pacific. On Feb. 19, 1945, he went ashore with the 5th Marine Division, on the south end of the Japanese island of Iwo Jima near the base of Mt. Suribachi, a 550 foot high volcanic dome and the highest point on the 2-1/2 by 5 miles long island. On Feb. 23 a 40 man detail was ordered to climb Suribachi and plant a U.S. flag on the summit, where it could be seen by the American forces fighting to capture the island. Encountering some sniper fire, the patrol reached the top in about an hour. After a brief firefight, they raised a flag at 10:30 a.m., to great excitement from the men on the beaches and out on the boats.
The first flag was considered too small to be adequately seen, so a second group went up with a larger flag. Hayes and another soldier found a Japanese water pipe, the flag was attached to it, and was raised into position after the first flag was taken down at 1 p.m. War photographer Joe Rosenthal took the famous picture "Raising the flag on Iwo Jima", and Marinephotographer Sgt. Bill Genaust also filmed the raising in 16mm color. The second flag raisers were Cpl. Harlon Block, Pfc. Harold Keller, Pfc. Franklln Sousley, Sgt. Michael Strank, Pfc. Harold Schultz, and Pfc. Ira Hayes. Of these six Block, Sousley and Strank were killed in the next few weeks in the fight to take Iwo. As was Sgt. Genaust, whose remains have yet to be recovered. There was some confusion as to the identities of the raisers, which wasn't fully resolved until years later. On March 14 a third even larger flag replaced the second flag, by order of commander Lt. Gen. Holland Smith.
Ira Hayes fought to secure the island, and departed on March 27, 1945, one of five men left in his company of 45. In May he was sent on a War Bonds Drive tour to help raise money to pay for the spectacle of WWII. He spent time in occupied Japan and was discharged on Dec. 1, 1945. He returned to live on the Gila Bend Reservation; he got many letters and visitors asking about being the flag raiser on Iwo Jima. He was in John Wayne's movie "Sands of Iwo Jima". Reticent like his dad, he was bothered by the notoriety of what he had done on Iwo. He became an alcoholic and couldn't hold a job; he was found lying outside, dead from exposure and alcoholism on Jan. 24, 1955. He had attended the dedication of the Marine Corps War Memorial at Arlington Cemetery (where he is buried) on Nov. 10, 1954, where he met President Eisenhower. A reporter asked him how he liked all of the pomp and circumstance.
He replied, "I don't."
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
