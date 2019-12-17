The current trend is for girls to wear their hair longer. But the current trend would pale when compared with the Seven Sutherland Sisters, who had a combined hair length of 37 feet. They were the daughters of the Rev. Fletcher and Mary Sutherland, and were born between 1845 and 1864 in Niagara County in western New York state. They grew up on a turkey farm near Lockport, New York.
Their mother had a foul smelling ointment she used to apply to the girl's hair with the idea it would make their hair grow. The stench caused their schoolmates to avoid them. Mary passed in 1867 and their father, a fast-talking self-promoter, began looking for ways to put his daughter's talents to use in a lucrative way. The girls, Sarah, Victoria, Isabella, Grace, Naomi, Dora and Mary, began appearing locally as a singing act, joined by their only brother Charles. He dropped out and the girls went national, from New York City and Broadway to New Orleans. They even joined up with W.W. Coles and Barnum and Bailey as a circus act, where they were presented as dignified and not exploited.
At the end of every performance they would turn their backs to the audience and on command would let down their long locks of auburn hair. It was not lost on Fletcher that the audience reaction to seeing floor length hair shimmering in the gas lights was the highlight of their show. He began developing "special" mixtures he marketed under their name that was supposed to make any woman's hair grow healthy and vigorous. The girls helped promote the hair care products, sometimes posing as models in store windows, until traffic jams ended that.
Victorian women were infatuated with long hair, the ultimate symbol of femininity. The money started rolling in, and out. Their father Fletcher passed in 1888 and the sisters carried on as a unit. But they were plagued with eccentricities and bad decisions with investments, with men, with clothes, jewelry, alcohol, drugs, love triangles, wild parties. Only three of the girls ever married, and two of them were to much younger men. They spent $500 on a funeral for a dog.
They built a 14 room mansion said to cost $100,000 in 1893, on the site of the family log cabin near Lockport. Each of the girls employed a personal maid to comb and detangle their hair every night. Naomi, who had hair five and one-half feet long and 4 inches thick, died at a young age without hardly getting to live in the new mansion. She was replaced in their touring with a woman who had 9 feet of hair. When Victoria was 50, she married a 19-year-old and the sisters kicked her out, and spurned her until her death at age 53 in 1902. She was replaced by a woman with hair six feet long.
Then with the new century came the "flappers," and a new trend of cutting their hair short in bobs. Sales of the sisters' hair care products began to plummet. They lost the mansion, practically everything else, and all but three of the sisters were dead by 1919. Dora, Grace and Mary wet out to Hollywood to try and sell their story to the movies. Dora was hit and killed by a motorist. They had her cremated, but left the remains there, too poor to ship them home. Mary, mentally unstable all her life (some said it was the weight of her 6 feet of hair pulling on her head!) was institutionalized. Grace, the last survivor and blind, died in 1946 and was buried in an unmarked grave at Glenwood Cemetery in Lockport. The sisters' mansion burned down in 1938.
In their day the Seven Sutherland Sisters were celebrities, world famous, fans adored them, the forerunners of the modern day celebrity, rags to riches to rags, with 37 feet of hair.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
