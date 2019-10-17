For a recent letter writer to say he doesn't believe we need more police and firefighters is 100% incorrect. If he would actually get out and around the city and talk to real people, he would learn there is crime all over the city.
The current administration is primarily responsible for cutting the police force and firefighters! Increasing police and having them out in the community more can help prevent crime! I really think he should reconsider what he said. I think he should be ashamed for saying he doesn't think we need more police!
In fact, if he wants to do some good for our wonderful community, he should get involved and actually talk to local citizens before bad-mouthing our wonderful police officers and firefighters!
Ryan Hight, Kokomo
