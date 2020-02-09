We need a voice for the people at the Statehouse. I have watched year after year as our elected officials have ignored the voices of the people and done things that are in their best interest. It’s time for a fresh, young voice to represent what our area actually needs.
I am an older woman, and I was as hesitant as most when the younger generations started stepping up to run for office, but it’s their time now. We need new and fresh ideas, we need someone who has the best interest of our teachers and our children in mind when making decisions.
As a woman, I was saddened to see local Reps. Mike Karickhoff and Heath VanNatter vote against helping pregnant women and babies. I was also dismayed hearing not one, but BOTH of our state reps voted against lowering the cost of prescription drugs.
That affects all of us, not just me, not just you, it affects single mothers, single fathers, children, and people in their golden years.
I was also unhappy when both of our state representatives voted against increasing teacher pay, especially with our state surplus and nearly an all-time high. Why? Is it because they love power and control?
We have heard Rep. Karickhoff say time and time again how he has teachers in his family. The man’s normal job is in education, so why isn’t he voting in favor of our teachers and our children?
It’s time for a change, and I certainly hope someone on either ticket steps up to run in 2020 for the District 30 seat.
We need a voice that listens first and speaks second. We need someone who will truly represent what values we hold dear in north central Indiana.
Annette Ruterbories, Kokomo
