Enough is enough!
The sheer amount of criminal evidence unearthed by the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump marks an unprecedented moment in American history. It’s time for Republican lawmakers to join Democrats in supporting articles of impeachment.
GOP reps want to be remembered for upholding justice, the rule of law, and protecting our democracy - but that’s not possible while they’re helping protect the criminal in the White House. Is this the side of history they want to be standing on?
Every day, new evidence comes to light pointing to Donald Trump abusing the power of the presidency. The latest: Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 election by digging up dirt on a potential opponent and then went to great lengths to cover up the evidence that would expose him.
Sworn depositions from the impeachment inquiry have affirmed over and over again that Trump is willing to betray our country for his own personal and political gain. Not only is this a clear and open threat to the integrity of our elections - it’s an impeachable offense. No one is above the law in this country, including and especially the president of the United States.
It’s time for GOP reps to choose country over party and support Trump’s impeachment.
David Phelps, Greentown
