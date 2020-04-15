It is OK to expect more from our elected leaders.
If you were one of the millions of people who didn't think COVID-19 was that big of a deal in January, February or even early March, that's OK. It wasn't your job or responsibility to know. It is, however, the responsibility of the president of the United States.
It was Trump's job to listen to all the experts that were saying how serious this was, even if it is inconvenient for his political agenda. Instead, he ignored them, and now tens of thousands of Americans are going to die, and tens of millions more are out of work.
Furthermore, here locally, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore chose to hold a non-essential gathering of well over 10 people solely for publicity. If elected leaders like Tyler Moore decide only to follow the social distancing guidelines when it is convenient for them, then you are going to have a public who does the same and unnecessarily put many at risk.
Nolan Born, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.