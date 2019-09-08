Township’s duty is to our poor
June 30, 2019, I attended a Center Township Advisory Board meeting called by president of the board, Steve Geiselman. He wants Center Township to donate $500,000 to the city’s program to build houses in the near east side. Huh? The township’s responsibilities are to the poor. We are not in the business of building houses we don’t own, especially when all details are open ended!
Also, we are an advisory board. We do not go out and bring projects to the trustee or conduct meetings without the trustee or all board members being present about township business! But Mr. Geiselman doesn’t see it that way.
Some seem to think that because we have a surplus, they should drain it. Our board is a three-person board that currently is two Democrats, Steve Geiselman, Natalie Guest, and me, the lone Republican. So clearly, as the only surviving Republican after the last election, I will always be outvoted.
It appeared to me in our meeting that few facts were presented and that along with me, Trustee Robert A. Lee was not comfortable with this project. However, questions and concerns expressed by myself, the Rev. Lee and others were met with no answers.
The vote was taken to appropriate the money, which passed with Steve and Natalie voting Yea and I voting Nay. What I want all of you to understand is this — I take my job seriously. Spending tax dollars should be for the reason that the Legislature approved. Our mission in township government is to provide for the poor. Thank goodness the Rev. Lee has the final say on whether he spends appropriated money. He has been very careful to follow the law, get contracts, see results and work diligently to help the poor of our community. He has worked very hard to improve how the office interacts with other agencies also. I am hopeful the Rev. Lee will refuse to cut this check.
So when those in control of this project start bashing me publicly when and if they don’t get “their” money, I hope you will remember that building houses for private sale is not why those tax dollars were taken out of your paychecks.
I’m sure I will get raked over the coals for my comments exposing this attempt to grab money and that’s fine.
It seems as if checks might get cut for this. This might be a good time for Trustee Robert A. Lee to get input from the public.
Linda Koontz, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.