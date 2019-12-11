This is a huge victory for our country’s workers, small businesses, manufacturers, and farmers. USMCA will drive economic growth and boost job creation by expanding markets for made-in-America products and Hoosier ag exports.
I’m grateful to have had a seat at the table working with President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer to move USMCA forward in a way that benefits Hoosiers. With this final agreement to modernize North American trade, the president is delivering on his promise to level the playing field for American workers and farmers and to keep our economic momentum going.
Now it’s time for Congress to vote without further delay. I look forward to casting my vote for USMCA soon.
Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana
