As an elected official in our community, as a mother, as a Democrat, as a decent human being, I am deeply disturbed by the comments made about Muslims and LGBTQ+ persons by newly elected City Councilman Greg Jones, who resigned.
All of who I am rails against these hateful, cruel, and ignorant comments that are more than just words; they are beliefs. Sadly, Greg Jones’ comments weren’t shocking to me because these types of hateful tirades have become so normalized. We must challenge this ever-increasing norm.
It is not the Republican Party’s fault that Jones made these statements, but as people who campaigned arm-in-arm with him, they have a responsibility to respond. I commend the current mayor for his statements condemning Jones’ comments.
I stand with the Islamic Association of Kokomo and Kokomo Pride Youth Group. I support the calls to action from community stakeholders. Anyone holding such harmful views at any point in their adult life is unfit for public office. Greg Jones, much like the Westboro Baptist Church, is to Christianity what extremists are to Islam; the minority, a delusional fragmented segment of otherwise kind and good people.
Our city is full of good Christian people who support and love those of differing faiths, as evidenced by recent letters to the editor from both Christian people and Christian religious leaders alike.
The Muslim members of our community, whom I have friendships with, are loving, kind, generous people and are an important part of the fabric of our community. Rarely does a holiday go by that I do not receive a warm Easter, Thanksgiving, or Christmas greeting from someone from the Islamic Association of Kokomo, just reaching out to wish me well on a holiday I celebrate! Why? Because they respect my beliefs, culture, celebrations and faith, and I respect theirs.
It really isn’t that difficult to treat others with respect, dignity, and love, but when we see that it is not happening, and on a scale as public and consequential as this one, we must speak out and stand up.
Natalie Guest Born, Kokomo
