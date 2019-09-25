Everything has a lifecycle; 94 years is a long time.
That was how long Trinity United Methodist Church was in ministry, until it closed last January.
Many churches are declining, the handwriting is on the wall. They know they can’t go on much longer. A hard decision must be made: close when the money runs out or close leaving a legacy.
Trinity United Methodist Church decided to leave a legacy.
Upon closing, the church buildings became the property of the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. The church suggested it be given to Kokomo Urban Outreach, which had shared the buildings with the church for 14 years.
The buildings were given to Kokomo Urban Outreach, however, before giving us the building, Trinity Church installed a new $20,000 boiler system. It then divided $75,000 between several missions it had supported through the years, Kokomo Urban Outreach was one of them.
With the money it had on hand, it could have continued five to seven more years, but instead of playing "Monopoly!" (playing until all money is gone), it decided to leave a legacy.
KUO is grateful for the church allowing us to use the building for years and is very appreciative of the generous gifts of buildings and finances. In that 94-year-old building more than 200 kids (4-18 years) are being impacted each week through KUO’s UP Programs. Thank you, Trinity UM Church, for continuing to make a difference and for being faithful by leaving a legacy.
Jeff Newton, Kokomo Urban Outreach
