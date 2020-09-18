Has President Trump mishandled COVID-19, or has his lack of leadership been more malicious?
Bob Woodward’s new book, "Rage," might have an answer.
According to Woodward, Trump knew by early February that COVID-19 was a deadly airborne disease and Woodward has the president on tape affirming that he knew. Despite Trump knowing how grave the threat from the virus was, he played down the danger, ignored the scientific evidence, and refused to take actions that could have saved thousands of American lives.
If an ordinary citizen had been so obviously responsible for many deaths, you would expect there would be a move to hold that citizen accountable.
Trump seems to have been more concerned with protecting the stock market from bad news than protecting thousands of Americans from contracting a deadly disease. We now must conclude that the president was not just “mishandling” the virus or “incompetent” in his slow response.
It is now evident that President Trump has been acting in an immoral way, causing the unnecessary deaths of thousands of human lives. It is an immoral action because he knew it was deadly and refused to take appropriate actions.
It is too late to save the many lives that have been lost unnecessarily, but we can still hold the president accountable by our vote on Nov. 3. Let us vote to remove this narcissistic, completely self-centered and selfish man from the office where he has been doing so much to damage our fellow citizens' lives and to undermine our democracy.
D. Bruce Roberts, Kokomo
