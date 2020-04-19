I will admit Trump can be far from perfect, but I am getting tired of this narrative that I keep seeing in the paper and on the mainstream media.
Trump has not bungled responding to this pandemic. Dr. Fauci has repeatedly stated that when he or Dr. Birx have asked, Trump has immediately acted.
Trump was slandered when he implemented travel bans. Sadly people have selective memory when it comes to Trump. And all too often, he says black, his haters say white. Trump Derangement Syndrome forces this visceral reaction, which goes against the facts, better judgment, or well-being. You can complain about Trump’s ego, but then I will talk about Pelosi’s pen. You don’t get to the pinnacle of party politics without an ego that is cramped by the Grand Canyon.
I for one think if Hillary or Joe Biden were in charge, we’d be so much worse off. But, we’d have more solar power, electric cars, and windmills.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
