A recent letter defends Donald Trump for paying less in income tax than most working Americans. This raises the question of why we pay taxes at all.
Taxes are one of the ways we citizens participate in our country. Patriotic Americans pay taxes because we want to be part of the many, many ways our taxes support the country: the infrastructure, the military, our democratic government, the education of our children, and so many other things.
What is appalling about the president’s attitude about paying taxes is that he is not modeling responsible citizenship and is not paying his fair share. A multi-millionaire with golf courses and luxurious accommodations ought to be a generous citizen paying taxes gratefully for the privilege of living where such wealth is possible.
The letter also questions Joe Biden’s taxes, saying Biden paid several million in taxes and wondering, without any research, how much Biden made in the year. This question, despite the Bidens having recently published their tax returns.
According to CNN and the Associated Press, Joe and Jill Biden had an adjusted gross income in 2019 of $985,000 and paid income taxes of $288,000, far more than the $750 Trump paid in 2016 and 2017 and the nothing he paid in 10 out of 15 years beginning in 2000. The Bidens also made $14,700 in charitable deductions. It is not clear whether Trump made any charitable contributions.
I have no objections to citizens expressing opinions publicly, but a responsible citizen is duty bound to back up opinions with facts and not engage in conspiracy speculations.
D. Bruce Roberts, Kokomo
