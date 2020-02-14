Sen. Mike Braun appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" days before voting to acquit Donald Trump on both charges of impeachment. When pressed on whether he thought Trump would interpret acquittal as a green light to continue his illegal and unethical behavior, Braun said, "... no, I don't think that. Hopefully it'll be instructive. I think he'll put two and two together. In this case, he was taken to the carpet."
In light of Trump's unhinged and vengeful performance at the National Prayer Breakfast the very next morning, and the openly retaliatory firings of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Vindman's twin brother - who was not even involved in any of the circumstances surrounding the "perfect" phone call - and Ambassador Sondland, I wonder exactly what Sen. Braun believes were the "instructive" lessons Trump learned?
My email to the senator posing this question has, unsurprisingly, not received even the courtesy of an acknowledgement.
Darrell Sherrod, Kokomo
