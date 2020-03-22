President Trump and his Republican comrades are obsessed with Barack Obama. Trump constantly compares himself with the previous administration, and does everything within his power to erase Obama’s legacy. Instead of contrasting himself to an opponent, Trump measures himself against a ghost of the past.
It started with day one of Trump’s presidency when he compared his inauguration crowd with Obama’s crowd, and has been going non-stop all the way up to this current crisis.
Trump lied about the severity of the crisis, then blamed the press and the previous administration. One can only wonder if this obsession is why Trump dismantled the National Security Council's Pandemic Unit that Obama put in place. And we can only speculate if refusing test kits from the World Health Organization and this action altered the effectiveness of the response.
His supporters mimic this behavior. Mention Trump’s lies and his supporters respond with “what about Obama’s lies?” As if comparing lies makes it all right. God created the universe on the basis of truths that are not comparative or subjective.
Trump’s obsession is repulsive. If it is because Obama is black, it is stone racist. If it is envy, it is just as bad because envy turns a person into a destructive force for no good reason. “Thou shalt not covet anything.”
Comparing the former president in any way with Trump plays right into his Republican narrative and plan. It further divides the country while they rip it into pieces. We are back to a much worse 2008.
Milton Beach, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.