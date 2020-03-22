Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow later in the day. High 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers early changing to mainly rain showers later on. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.