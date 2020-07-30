"Putricia" is a parasitic plant, growing and living in the Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Planted in 2000, it first bloomed on July 12, 2018, drawing a large crowd to witness this rare occurrence.
Putricia is a corpse flower, the largest unbranched flower in nature. It looks like meat and has an odor of a rotting corpse, coupled with limburger cheese to rotting fish to feces, among other disagreeable things. The corpse flower blooms at night, with the bloom lasting only 24 to 36 hours. After the bloom dies a large leaf grows, and it too dies, to repeat the process year after year until enough energy is stored in the plant to produce another try at blooming.
The stench of death and the flesh appearance draws carrion beetles and other like insects to it for pollination. They are fooled by the appearance and the smell of the plant, it looks to them like a carcass of a dead animal.
What does nature hope to accomplish with a plant like that? Is it to offset nature's better effort with the roses of the world? There is nothing pretty or attractive about it. Crowds are drawn by the pure bewildering amazement that such a thing exists. In their defense, Putricia's caretakers said they only watered it, fertilized it, gave it the right conditions to grow. It is the product of 100% nature!
When I read another column trashing President Trump, of a list of negative things intending to portray to us the entire man without acknowledging the good side he, like all of us, possesses, I am reminded of Putricia.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
