Many are surprised that Kokomo city government completely changed hands. I'll admit to being a little shocked that not even one Democrat kept a seat.
But we've had three long years of mudslinging from the liberal socialist Democrats, and we're tired of it. Republicans, Democrats (who jumped ship) and Libertarians who voted for President Trump are sick and tired of being called racist, Nazis, mentally ill, terrorists and members of a cult simply because they wanted a real change.
All the Democrats running for president in 2020 advocate taking away American citizens' Second Amendment right. They were very vocal about it. Isn't that what other countries did just before the governments took over and crushed the people?
Most Republicans in government are too cowardly to fight back. They need to take a look at a little town called Kokomo, Indiana, because we can show them how it's done!
Susan Louks, Kokomo
