President Trump and the Republican Party have divided the nation by creating scenarios to pit one group against another. They have pitted whites against blacks and Latinos, native born against immigrants, white-supremacists against Jews, the public against the media, and the middle class against the working class.
And while the race-baiting/class-induced fights are going on, Trump delivers huge tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks to wealthy corporations and the rich. Meanwhile the planet is being decimated.
He gave the middle class a pacifying temporary tax cut. The rich corporations got a permanent one. It’s like giving one group a one-time used Oldsmobile and the other a new Mercedes every year for life.
And climate change is ignored.
“Divide and rule” is as old as politics and war. It is attributed to Julius Caesar, who used the strategy to conquer his enemies 22 centuries ago. In 2020, it is being used by a Republican president to shakedown Americans.
Whom do you think are this narcissistic man’s enemies? Pogo cartoonist Walt Kelly coined this phrase: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
By manipulating the feelings of fear and envy, Trump influences emotions. The emotions that he taps into are the most unredemptive of all human emotions. It is what causes a person to become an active opponent for the sickest of reasons. It was the reason that Cain became an oppressor and killed his own brother.
His hate-baiting makes it tempting to stoop to his low level, but I believe Jesus would want us to pray for those who believe in this empty and dark soul. Pray that they will seek the truth that we are all his enemies.
Milton Beach, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.