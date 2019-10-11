When I think of someone who leads, there are many characteristics that come to mind. Someone who is willing to listen, someone who respects others and someone who is not afraid to do the right thing, even with adversity.
The first person who comes to my mind is Tyler Moore. He is a Christian, a family man and a businessman. In all of these areas, he excels. His qualities show up in all areas of his life.
As I began volunteering for the Moore family, I learned I wasn’t just part of any team. I was a part of the team. When I think of people in leadership, I always look to see how their actions match up to their word. Anyone can say anything they want, but what really matters is how they run the race.
In life there are so many different factors in which one may respond. I have seen Tyler take the high road time and time again.
Are you willing to take the high road with us? Are you willing to run the race with us? I wouldn't want to be on any other team! Let’s vote for a true servant's heart. Vote for Tyler Moore!
Brittiani Gillem, Russiaville
