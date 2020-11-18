The 2020 presidential election was very close and revealed a very divided nation. Americans are not trusting either the Democrats or the Republicans with a Congress of one party (unless the Senate seats in Georgia go to the Democrats, which is highly debated).
The current speaker of the House and majority leader of the Senate are very disliked by the opposite parties. The president’s base is challenging the election, and the president-elect’s supporters are celebrating the election.
So, what does all of this mean? I suspect it may mean we as a nation are going to remain polarized, with Congress once again remaining deadlocked. God forbid!
For most of 12 years, short of four years when the executive branch and legislative branch were of the same party, major issues of consequence have been blocked by the Senate or the House preventing any positive give and take or healthy collaboration. Sadly, the presidents have exercised executive privilege and power either out of frustration or to the extreme.
So what’s the solution? If the president and Congress continue on the same track, we the people will continue to elect a government that keeps each branch in check, for fear they will get too far right or too far left.
I believe the majority of the electorate is in neither camp! As such, the election and common sense tells me that the United States of America is yearning for the president and Congress to find common ground in the middle through civil and thoughtful communication and negotiation. Both parties have something to offer to the mix, if only the president and each member of Congress step out of the temptation to react and instead communicate.
Reptilian reaction is deadly; open and positive communication leads to healthy solutions. The United States of America is crying for healing and hope, if only we the people and those who lead and represent us will humble ourselves and change our attitudes for the sake of a more perfect union and peaceful world. With God’s help and the will of the people, we have the potential to be on the threshold of a new and better day.
Fred Dorisse, Kokomo
