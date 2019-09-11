Regarding “vaping,” whatever happened to common sense? This includes not only individuals, but also the CDC and the medical community.
When vaping first came out, did anybody in their right mind think it was a good idea to purposely introduce a foreign substance into your lungs?
Yes, we heard it was mostly just water vapor and therefore harmless, but if that’s all it was, you could save money by inhaling steam from your teakettle.
Obviously, there had to be more, which turned out to be nicotine, plus other substances you could add, which some individuals thought might make them “feel better," I suppose.
Now that there have been adverse effects, including deaths, from vaping, you can be assured the CDC is in charge, and I suppose that might require additional appropriations, plus grants to local health authorities to combat the “unforeseen” effects of vaping. Now, we hear perhaps 30% of teens have been vaping.
Isn’t that heartwarming?
What’s next? A substance you can stick up your nose, or swallow, or inject, to make you feel better? No, we already have that, and it’s called the opioid crisis.
Will we ever learn?
Bill Dague, Kokomo
