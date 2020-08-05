Democracies depend upon the participation of informed citizens engaging in public debate on issues that affect everyone, and by voting in each and every election. With the coronavirus continuing to rise in Indiana, it is critically important that citizens be able to vote without risk of contracting the virus. One of the obvious and safe ways to do this is voting by mail.
Our president is contending that voting by mail is to invite inevitable cheating. However, The Brennan Center for Justice and The Brookings Institution have done research on possible voter fraud and found little to no evidence of fraud — The Brennan Center found 30 cases out of 23.5 million. The percentage is so small as to be negligible. The Brookings Institution, after researching voter fraud claims, found similar statistics and concluded that “the benefits of vote-by-mail outweigh the risks.” Voting by mail is done successfully every election for people over a certain age, as well as with absentee ballots, and is completely safe — voting by absentee ballot is voting by mail and has proven to be safe from fraud.
In order to maintain our democracy, we should be supporting vote-by-mail in Indiana so everyone who wants to vote may do so safely. One way to do this is to vote for candidates who have publicly supported a vote-by-mail option.
Fortunately, we have a strong candidate for state representative in District 30 who is an educator teaching in the Marion, Indiana, public school system and who is a supporter of vote-by-mail in Indiana. You can read his positions at www.dylanforindiana.com.
D. Bruce Roberts, Kokomo
