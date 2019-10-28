I write this letter in support of Tyler Moore to be our next mayor. I have known Tyler long before our political paths crossed. During that time, I always admired Tyler as a professional, as a friend, and a father.
As we both entered community leadership roles as elected officials, we have enjoyed the opportunity to work together. For the last eight years I have had a front row seat to Tyler’s leadership. He is professional, he is a great listener, he leads toward good solutions and isn’t afraid to modernize government. In addition to his role as county executive, he also serves as president of the Drainage Board, president of the Recycling Board and president of the Storm Water Board. In these various leadership roles Tyler has created strong partnerships and earned the respect of his peers.
His experience as a county executive and small-business owner have led Tyler to this moment of leading our great city. Many of the wonderful things that have happened in our community in the last 10 years, Tyler has championed in a variety of ways. I encourage you to vote for a man of faith, integrity and leadership. Vote Tyler Moore for mayor.
Paul Wyman, Kokomo
