Tyler Moore probably doesn’t know this, but he has always been a hero to me. I can still remember the first time I met Tyler. I was in the eighth grade and friends with his family.
At the time, Tyler was a junior and he could have looked at me as an ornery little eighth grader, which I was. Instead, he was always friendly and made me feel like I was a big shot because this “high schooler” knew who I was. I really looked up to him and appreciated him making me feel as though I was important.
As the years passed, Tyler’s family and I remained friends. Even when he graduated from Kokomo High School and went to Notre Dame, he still remained someone I looked up to. I can remember my senior year in high school when I was fortunate enough to be selected as the Kokomo High School mascot, Koko the Kat. Tyler was in his junior year of college. He came back to one of Kokomo’s basketball games and helped give me pointers on firing up the crowd. He was extremely helpful and always took the time to make someone else feel as though they were the most important person in a packed Memorial Gym!
Over the years, I would see Tyler at local events, and again, he always took the time to say hello and make me feel like I was something special. In over 30 years of knowing Tyler, he has never changed. Tyler’s character and will to show leadership has never wavered from the junior that I first met to the Notre Dame graduate that helped me in high school.
As a Kokomo native and still teaching in Kokomo, I know Tyler will use the same approach to our city as he has used throughout his life to treat this city as he treats the people he has met in life; like we are the only people that matter. He will do what is best for Kokomo and what is best for our families. I know that when I vote for Tyler Moore, I am voting for my family and my family’s future as well.
Justin Hahn, Kokomo
