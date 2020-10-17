Any governor willing to lockdown his or her citizens, attempts to take their inborn liberty, and then asks for their vote in November, knows one thing about human nature: Over time, people affiliate with their captors. The damage done from this type of precedent setting might be impossible to undo but one thing we CAN do, is vote the man out of office.
In a recent message from Donald Rainwater, presently running for governor, an alternative to the lockdown philosophy of Eric Holcomb was convincingly stated. Furthermore, an anti-lockdown strategy is backed by leading epidemiologists such as Dr. Walker, Dr. Kavaliunas, and Dr. Dalgleish, from Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford Universities respectively. These doctors created what is now known as “The Great Barrington Declaration” in which human liberty is maximized so that healthy people can build towards herd immunity while vulnerable people take precautions.
We are not a prison system nor a prison state. Don’t affiliate with your captor. Vote the Holcomb out.
George Edwards, Kokomo
