There is no question that we are experiencing an unprecedented time in our nation that calls for strong, compassionate, comprehensive leadership. Dylan McHenry, running for state representative in District 30, embodies this type of leadership.
In this polarized political environment, it is clear that we need leaders who engage with their constituents and work to improve their communities. As a public school teacher, Dylan has experience connecting with our community and listening to and acting on the needs of others.
Now more than ever, your vote matters. You need to make sure your voice is heard. You can stand up and safely, exercise your right to vote.
For the first time, everyone in Indiana can vote by absentee ballot. To request an absentee ballot you can call the Howard County Clerk’s Office at 765-456-3220 or online at IndianaVoters.com and click "apply online." Your application must be received by May 21.
Please, make sure that your voice is heard in the upcoming primary election.
Kim Patterson, Kokomo
