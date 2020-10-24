Donald Trump is the worst and most loathsome president we have ever had in America. It’s not an opinion, it’s a fact.
He called people who have worn the uniform “suckers” and “losers.” He has stood by and allowed Russia’s Putin put bounties on the heads of our servicemen and women serving in Afghanistan. Because of his non-existent COVID response, tens of thousands of Americans are dead. There are millions unemployed and thousands on the verge of losing their homes because they have no money to pay their rent. Trump does nothing.
Trump won’t even disavow white supremacy and neo-Nazis. How hard can it be for an American president to say “Nazis are bad!”? Our country fought them in WWII. And yet Trump does nothing.
Trump disrespects the American press. He says they are not “nice” to him. It is not the press’ job to be nice to politicians. It is their job to ask questions and hold politicians accountable. Trump is weak.
Time and time again Trump asks foreign countries to help him in this election: Russia, Ukraine, China and who knows how many others. It is an AMERICAN election. Americans and only Americans should decide our leaders. Trump is corrupt.
Trump and his family members lie, cheat and steal from our country. Elected Republicans sit by and watch, too afraid of a mean tweet to call him out. They are spineless cowards and they all need to be held accountable. Trump is a criminal.
Americans are early voting in numbers unheard of in past elections. This might fall on deaf ears in red Indiana, but we need to vote in numbers too big to rig, too real to steal.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will restore America’s collective soul. Biden has said he’ll be a president of ALL Americans: Not Red States, not Blue States, but of the UNITED States. Biden will restore justice to the Justice Department, restore efficiency to all executive departments.
Joe Biden will work with our allies and hold Russia accountable for its interference. He will trust science and work to crush COVID so Americans can resume our lives.
Joe Biden will bring calm, decency, inclusion and normalcy back to our presidency. Vote Biden and Harris. Vote out weak Trump and weak Pence. Vote out all complicit and cowardly Republicans. Vote.
You don’t need to be brave to stand up to a coward like Trump, but it does take bravery to stand up for your country.
Finn Kieran Whitlock, Kokomo
