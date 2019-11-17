Thank you, Kokomo! Thank you for showing up to vote in historic numbers.
On behalf of our Republican team, I would like to thank the many donors, committed volunteers, and our community for the support they have given. Through your support, Kokomo will begin to head in a new direction.
The Howard County Republican Party defied stereotypes this election. Our team was diverse that represented all of Kokomo. We had more than 30 teenagers and first-time voters working the polls and being committed to helping Kokomo’s future. We saw countless traditional, historic Democrats providing their support. Not only did people want to show up to vote, they also volunteered their time, effort and energy.
Our 11 municipal candidates, led by Tyler Moore, started out as individuals wanting to serve our community to provide Kokomo a brighter and safer tomorrow. Throughout the election, they worked together as a team with the same goal. They finished the election as family that will continue to work together to serve Kokomo.
As a fellow woman with a busy career, as a mom, a wife, I respect Abbie Smith for running for public office. It is not an easy task running for office, especially one of this magnitude. You open yourself up to criticism and scrutiny. Our policies may not align, and that is OK. Differences should not be a negative concept. Differences can be embraced with dignity and respect for one another. Thank you, Greg Goodnight and the outgoing council members, for your years of service.
It is time for everyone to come together. Civility does not need to be lost because of differences in opinions surrounding politics. If we all want better, then we all need to do better. Be the small voice of change. We can all disagree on issues while still respecting each other’s differences. While we cannot control everyone’s outlook or voice, we can certainly control our own.
“The body of Christ, or the people that are the whole of humanity, are a team. The body is not supported by one person, but by all of us. We are one, we are strongest working together in unity. Teamwork is the key to living in harmony, so that we can do God’s will.” (1 Corinthians 12:14)
Jamie Bolser, Kokomo
