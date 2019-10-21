Greg Jones is a good friend of mine. What has earned my respect the most about Greg is that he is a career Air Force veteran. The dedication and strong will to serve our country by serving the military is incredibly admirable.
What has also earned my respect is that he is a dedicated father and husband to his wife and four children. He is an active member in his church and community, donating his time to the Boy Scouts of America, Serving as a PTA board member and a soccer coach.
He is running for a city council seat in the 4th District of Kokomo and needs your vote to help bring about needed and beneficial changes in this city. He is a constitutional conservative with strong Christian values and morals. He believes in the validity and righteousness of the document he swore an oath to defend, the Constitution. I know he is an exceptional candidate for the position he is running for and believe he deserves to be given the opportunity.
He only wants what is best for the city of Kokomo. He wants to keep more of the jobs that are city-funded local instead of outsourcing them to companies in other cities like the current administration. He wants the community we live and work in to thrive. He believes with your help he can do a lot of good things for all of us here in our community.
So on Election Day, give my friend Greg your consideration if you want change.
Jake Warman, Kokomo
