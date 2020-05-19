The Howard County Health Department would like to thank Nancy Jeter for her generous donation of cloth masks.
We distribute these masks to community organizations in need of cloth masks. When we have sufficient supplies, we also donate cloth masks to the major supermarkets located within Howard County for them to pass out to their patrons.
Individuals interested in donating cloth masks can reach out to the Howard County Health Department by calling 765-456-2403.
Kristina Sommers, Howard County Health Department
