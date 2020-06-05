This is a thank-you to the local big box retailers that are making an attempt to make customers wear masks while in their establishments. While I have only observed two, Walgreens and Menards, their efforts are appreciated. It shows that they care about their community, employees and customers.
I am particularly disappointed in Walmart; it had the nerve to put forth a policy before the pandemic to check customer receipts as they exited the store but have not been brave enough to even have signage encouraging the use of face masks. It implemented this controversial receipt policy using regular employees who should not have been assigned security detail. It does not make a lot of sense to require employees to wear face masks when you allow thousands of customers to enter without them and potentially get them sick.
The decision to open up the economy was not based on the pandemic being over. It was made on the availability of hospital beds. The theory is that there will be a hospital bed or Intensive Care Unit space for those who get sick.
The numbers in Howard County are not going down. The only way we have to control it is through our own behaviors. Testing is still shaky and scarce.
Also, if you can afford to, leave a tip or a kind gesture to the people working at our big box retailers who are deemed essential and on the front lines during this horrific time in this country.
Milton Beach, Kokomo
