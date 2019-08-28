I am a 77-year-old resident of Kokomo for eight years now. Just this year, my 71-year-old girlfriend were able to purchase a three-wheel motorcycle.
Our problem is we love to ride to the grocery, to shop, to pay bills or dine out. Riding through the streets of the city is a nightmare. Rough streets, teeth-jarring chuckholes and street closings makes a person wonder if when you start out, can you get to where you're going without driving blocks out of the way due to closings.
There are very few streets in town where we can go without going down a bumpy street. Washington and Markland is a prime example of the construction, two years now, it's a wonder the businesses in that area have not closed.
Seems to me money would have better spent on repaving streets instead of creating bump-outs and planting trees everywhere. Some streets, fire equipment can hardly negotiate (Apperson Way). Seems as though building more apartments is a priority.
I know the city isn't financing these, but it has a hand in the development of them through tax breaks and adjustments instead of street improvement.
Thomas Bray, Kokomo
