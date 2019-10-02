The last three years seem more like a long nightmare than real life. Almost every single day we are bombarded by the lies and deception of our president. His foolish bluster and bravado have been never-ending.
And his ignorance is always on full display. His failed policies and disregard for diplomacy have made America the laughingstock of the world.
We have endured his intolerance for all races, creeds and religions not affiliated with white nationalism. However, the black and brown lives lost as a consequence of his hate are insufferable!
And his disregard for our dead heroes like John McCain has been quite disgusting.
Maybe by standing up and shouting "Not in America" we can put an end to this horror show and finally get a good night's sleep.
David Perry, Kokomo
