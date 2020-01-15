The ancient prophets warned that the generation preceding the coming of Christ would witness the complete moral breakdown of society. For the last two centuries, Western culture has reflected an almost universal acceptance of the fundamental values revealed in God's written revelation to mankind, the Bible.
Even those who rejected a personal faith in Jesus Christ generally accepted the moral foundations based on the Ten Commandments and the teachings of Christ.
However, it is our destiny to live in a generation that has lost its moral anchor and spiritual compass, rejecting both Christian values and the guiding authority of the word of God. Man is now set adrift without rules, without absolutes or a moral compass to direct his activities. Our schools and media have sown the winds of secular humanism and moral relativism. They teach there is no longer an absolute good or evil.
As a result we are now reaping a whirlwind of corruption, pornography, sex crimes and staggering violence in our streets. The tidal wave of violent crime and dishonesty that is seeping our nation is one of the key signs that we are rapidly approaching the final crisis of human history. The breakdown in morals that followed the abandonment of Christian values and prayers in our schools has produced a tragic result in a generation of young people who have lost respect for law, property and human life.
For more than 200 years the American people lived under God's umbrella of grace, and America became the greatest nation on earth and the leader of the free world. It was when the states began to change their colors to red and blue that America lost its unity and became the gruesome product of political ambition.
Our new Congress is full of hate, its trademark is open borders and sanctuary cities. It has shamed America before the world. Congress members are filibusters against American law and the Constitution. They have polarized and defiled America and turned Congress into a kangaroo court to impeach our president.
Ondis Brantley, Kokomo
